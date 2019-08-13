‘Be honest, Kashmir was never yours,’ Islamic scholar slams Pakistan

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:44 IST

Kashmir was never a part of Pakistan, or will be a part of it, a controversial Islamic scholar has told Pakistan, asking it to face the situation with “honesty”.

WATCH NOW| NSA Ajit Doval joins J&K policemen for Eid meal amid Art 370 lockdown

“Kashmir was never part of Pakistan. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India. Muslims converting from Hinduism to Islam... doesn’t change the fact that the entire region is Hindu Land. India is older than Islam let alone Pakistan. Be honest..,” Imam Mohamad Tawhidi said in a tweet.

Kashmir was never part of Pakistan. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan.

Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India. Muslims converting from Hinduism to Islam doesn’t change the fact that the entire region is Hindu Land. India is older than Islam let alone Pakistan. Be honest.. — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) August 11, 2019

Tawhidi, whose Twitter handle “@imam of peace”, describes him as a “peace advocate”, a “reformist imam”, and “national bestselling author”, who rejects extremists, and both the far-left/far-right”, had even earlier said his position was consistent that Kashmir was “Hindu land” that never belonged to Pakistan, and he re-affirmed this during his last visit to India.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 10:44 IST