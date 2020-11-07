e-paper
‘Be prepared for hybrid threats’: IAF chief Bhadauria at 139th NDA convocation

He also hailed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Department of Military Affairs (DMA) as the beginning of the "most historic phase of higher defence reforms" in the country.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Pune
Bhadauria was addressing the cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) here after reviewing the passing out parade of its 139th course.
Bhadauria was addressing the cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) here after reviewing the passing out parade of its 139th course.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that today’s battle-space is “highly complex and multi-dimensional” with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts.

He also hailed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Department of Military Affairs (DMA) as the beginning of the “most historic phase of higher defence reforms” in the country.

Bhadauria was addressing the cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) here after reviewing the passing out parade of its 139th course.

“The NDA is not just the cradle of leadership, but a true cradle of jointmanship. The vast experience of joint training at the NDA needs to be carried forward to the respective academies,” he .

“Today’s battle-space is highly complex and multi- dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios and high operational tempo. In the battle-space, operational response and demand will be an integrated synergistic approach to all operations,” he added.

“Therefore, bonds of friendship that you have forged here, with your course-mates, with your squadron-mates, need to continue throughout your life, as you go into your service career and should translate always into better synergy at every stage of your career,” Bhadauria advised the cadets.

“The appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and formation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) marks the beginning of the most historic phase of higher defence reforms in our country,” he said.

“As budding military professionals, you should begin to understand that geopolitical churnings around the world have a direct bearing on the security environment in our neighbourhood,” the IAF chief said.

“Our armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts. This mandates very high levels of knowledge, dedication, commitment and sacrifice and leadership at all levels at all times. This is what each service and the nation would expect from you,” he added.

The convocation ceremony of 139th NDA course was held the academy on Friday. A total of 217 cadets- 49 from science stream, 113 from Computer Science stream and 55 from Arts stream- were conferred the degree of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), an NDA official said.

