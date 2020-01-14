‘Be prepared to accept consequences’: Iran warns Europeans in nuclear dispute
Iran warned Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday about “the consequences” of their decision to launch a dispute mechanism against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal.india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:49 IST
Tehran
“Of course, if the Europeans ... seek to abuse (this process), they must also be prepared to accept the consequences,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
