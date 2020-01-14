e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
India News / 'Be prepared to accept consequences': Iran warns Europeans in nuclear dispute

'Be prepared to accept consequences': Iran warns Europeans in nuclear dispute

Iran warned Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday about “the consequences” of their decision to launch a dispute mechanism against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Jan 14, 2020
Tehran
In this Dec. 23, 2019 file photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as officials and media visit the site, near Arak, Iran.
In this Dec. 23, 2019 file photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as officials and media visit the site, near Arak, Iran.
         

Iran warned Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday about “the consequences” of their decision to launch a dispute mechanism against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Of course, if the Europeans ... seek to abuse (this process), they must also be prepared to accept the consequences,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

