‘Be proud of your spiritual heritage', says UP CM Yogi, adds a condition

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of balancing cultural heritage with modern knowledge and science, however, added a rider. The chief minister was delivering an address at the National Youth Day Programme in Lucknow on Sunday to mark the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during National Youth Day Programme on Sunday.(X/@myogioffice)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that while being proud of spiritual and cultural heritage, one should not deprive self of modern knowledge and science.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, CM Yogi said, "The bigger the challenge, the more beautiful the victory... This can be an inspiration for the youth even today. Be proud of your spiritual and cultural heritage, but do not deprive yourself of modern knowledge and science. There should be better coordination between these two things."

He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in shaping a brighter future for the country's youth, stating, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the youth of the country are getting a new direction."

Welcoming participants at the event, CM Yogi said, "I welcome all the people who have come to this program of Yuva Mahotsav. I welcome all the youth who have come from different districts of the state. Today, the whole country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Many events related to youth are being organized in the country."

He also acknowledged Swami Vivekananda’s enduring influence, saying, “Swami Vivekananda had given a message to everyone that every Indian should have a feeling of patriotism. Swami Vivekananda has worked to inspire the country. He had taken the knowledge of India forward. This inspiration of Swami Vivekananda was a new idea for the independence of the country.”

The chief minister concluded by mentioning various youth-focused initiatives under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, aimed at empowering the younger generation.

National Youth Day

The National Youth Day, also known as Rashtriya Yuva Divas, is observed annually on January 12 to honour the legacy of Swami Vivekananda, a renowned spiritual leader, philosopher, and thinker. According to a release by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, Vivekananda’s steadfast belief in the potential of youth continues to inspire generations of young citizens in India.

Born Narendranath Datta, Vivekananda played a pivotal role in the revival of Hinduism during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His powerful speeches, profound grasp of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unshakable faith in youth potential made him a global figure. His famous address at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 remains a historic moment, reshaping the global understanding of Hinduism.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an exhibition featuring participants of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. On Saturday, he announced his plan to spend the entire day interacting with over 3,000 “dynamic, young leaders” selected from across the country through a rigorous process.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is part of the Prime Minister’s initiative to engage one lakh youths with no prior political background in the political process. The program coincides with National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

On Saturday, Modi stated that he would dedicate the day to "my young friends," engaging in discussions over various subjects during conversations and lunch, all aimed at shaping a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He added that these young leaders have exhibited remarkable enthusiasm for science, technology, innovation, culture, and other fields.

(With ANI inputs)