‘Bear hugs, hollow slogans…’: Congress chief hits out at Centre after Trump's $100,000 H-1B fee

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Modi government over recent US policies, including the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, high tariffs on Indian goods, and changes affecting outsourcing, saying they threaten India’s national interests. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi govt over $100,000 H-1B fee and US trade policies.(AICC )

Kharge referred to the actions as “birthday return gifts” following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone call with US President Donald Trump.

He said the new H-1B visa fee would hit Indian technology workers the hardest, noting that 70 per cent of H-1B holders are Indians.

“.@narendramodi ji, Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call. Birthday Return Gifts from your “Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar” Govt! $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70% of H-1B visa holders are Indians. 50% tariff already imposed, a loss of ₹2.17 Lakh crore to India is already estimated in 10 sectors alone,” Kharge wrote on X.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also claimed that the HIRE Act, “targeting Indian outsourcing”, the lifting of the Chabahar port exemption, calls for EU tariffs on Indian goods, and repeated US claims of preventing an India-Pakistan conflict, undermine India’s national interests.

“HIRE Act targeting Indian outsourcing. Chabahar port exemption lifted, a loss to our strategic interests. Even a call for the EU to impose 100% tariff on Indian goods! Mr. Trump again recently claims (for the umpteen time!) that his intervention stopped the India-Pak war. Indian National interests are Supreme. Bear Hugs, Hollow Slogans, Concerts and getting people to chant “Modi, Modi” is not Foreign Policy!,” he wrote.

Kharge said foreign policy should safeguard national interests, put India first, and build balanced friendships, not rely on superficial gestures.

“Foreign policy is about safeguarding our NATIONAL INTERESTS; keeping INDIA FIRST, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance. It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing,” Kharge added.