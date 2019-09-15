Beaten up for fishing in relative’s pond, elderly man dies in Bengal village

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:25 IST

A passion for fishing cost 60-year-old villager Joydeb Khetrapal his life at Kalna in Bengal’s East Burdwan district, on Saturday night.

Ram Khetrapal, a distant relative of the deceased, saw the old man fishing in his pond on Saturday afternoon and flew into an abusive rage. He allegedly tied Joydeb Khetrapal to a tree and thrashed him for using his property without permission. The old man, somehow, went home but soon fell ill. He was taken to the state-run Kalna Hospital where he died.

The incident took place at Mochhar Moinagar village, around 100 km to the north-west of Kolkata. The villagers told the police that Joydeb Khetrapal loved angling.

“Ram Khetrapal is on the run. We are looking for him. Joydeb Khetrapal was allegedly beaten up for catching fish in his pond,” said Pranab Banerjee, officer-in-charge, Kalna police station.

The local people told the police that the deceased had a passion for angling and used to spend hours whenever he got an opportunity. Usually, he used to go to the banks of the Behula river near the village but on Saturday he opted to try his luck at the pond.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 15:25 IST