‘Beautiful girl distracts man’: Congress MLA’s bizarre ‘rape theory’ and a wilder ‘caste’ defence

In the purported video, Baraiya suggested that rape could occur due to momentary “distraction” caused by “beautiful women” and made disturbing assertions about group sexual violence and crimes against infants.

He cited a book he referred to as Rudrayamal Tantra, alleging that perpetrators believe sexual violence against women of certain castes brings spiritual merit, comparable to undertaking pilgrimages.

The controversy erupted after Baraiya, in a media interview, linked the crime of rape to caste hierarchies and religious interpretations. Referring to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Congress MLA claimed women from these communities are targeted due to what he described as a “distorted belief system” rooted in ancient texts.

In the purported video he went on to say, “The theory of rape is that any man, regardless of the kind of mind he has, may be walking along the road. If he sees a very beautiful girl—extremely beautiful—his brain can get distracted, and then rape can happen."

The MLA also invoked caste-based interpretations to justify sexual violence, a claim that has drawn widespread anger.

He added, “Rape mostly happens to women from Adivasi communities, whose women are considered very beautiful, and from Scheduled Castes, whose women are also considered very beautiful. OBC women too, he said, are very beautiful, and that is why they face rape more often. Why does rape happen? Because such instructions are given in their religious scriptures.”

“It is written there that if one has sexual relations with a woman of a particular caste, one will receive the merit of pilgrimage. With another caste, the merit of another pilgrimage is attained. Now, they cannot actually go to those pilgrimage sites mentioned in the scriptures. So what option is given to them to get the same merit while staying at home? Catch these women and have sexual relations with them, and you will get the reward,” Baraiya said in the widely circulated video.

‘Went to libraries, found this clue’: The wilder defence When questioned by the media over why he made such remarks, Baraiya didn't retract from his statements but gave a wilder defence. He claimed the remarks were not part of the video, suggesting his comments were taken out of context or said off the record.

He maintained that his remarks were based on what he described as extensive personal inquiry, saying, “I went to many places, I observed, I asked questions in many places, I made efforts, I went through many libraries. From there, I found this clue.”