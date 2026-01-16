Jodhpur man held for raping two daughters, one of them for 12 yrs

A 45-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was detained on Thursday after a case was registered against him for allegedly raping his two daughters, including a minor, multiple times, police said. In a complaint, the elder daughter, 18 years old, alleged that her father had raped her on multiple occasions for the past 12 years.

Assistant commissioner of police Manglesh Chundawat said police received an email complaint from the elder daughter on January 13, and sensing a serious crime, the police contacted her the same day and obtained a written complaint. In her complaint, the 18-year-old alleged that her father had raped her on multiple occasions for the past 12 years, with the most recent incident taking place a month ago, the officer said.

“The father also raped her younger sister, who is 15 years old. When the girl told the elder sister about this, they informed their mother. Later, they informed the police via email,” Nagori Gate station house officer (SHO) Dinesh Kumar said.

Quoting the complaint, the SHO said the elder daughter alleged that her father began raping her at the age of six. “He started sexually abusing her by threatening her. He also threatened to kill her if she told her mother or any other family member,” Kumar said.

A few days ago, the accused also raped her younger sister, the complainant said.

Based on the daughter’s complaint, a case was registered against the father under sections 65(2) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act at the Nagori Gate police station on Tuesday night, according to police officers.

Upon learning that a case had been registered, the accused father absconded, police said. The 45-year-old was detained on Thursday evening, Chundawat said, adding that he will be produced before a magistrate on Friday.

Officials said that police have recorded the statements of the survivors and conducted their medical examination.