‘Begun containing Covid-19 at hotspots across country on war footing’, says government

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:06 IST

The Cetral government was busy identifying emerging Covid-19 hotspots in the country and a rigorous cluster containment strategy was being implemented on a war footing, a senior health ministry official said on Sunday.

Health ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal said the cabinet secretary held a couple of meetings with the chief secretaries of all states in the last 24 hours to review the situation and for the effective implementation of containment measures.

Maharashtra and Kerala have emerged as the top two states with most number of infections followed by others like Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh where number of positive cases has gone past 50.

The announcement came on a day when the government confirmed that India’s tally of positive cases as on Sunday was a little under 1000 with 25 casualties, as per the official data maintained by the health ministry.

“Till now there have been 979 confirmed cases in the country, including 25 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases and 6 deaths have been reported,” said Agarwal.

He added that the government was busy upgrading the health logistics including procurement and manufacturing of PPEs (personal protective equipment) like masks, sanitisers and also separation of the treatment facilities for coronavirus cases across states.

He said states have been told to ensure there is no intermingling of non-Covid-19 patients with the infected ones and the process of shifting non-infected patients to other hospitals has begun as the creation of dedicated facilities for Covid-19 cases picks up pace across the country.

Click Here for Latest Reports on Coronavirus