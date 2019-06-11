‘Behaving foolishly’: Rahul Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath on journalist arrest

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has criticised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of journalists for sharing and braoadcasting alleged derogatory comments against the CM.

“If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage. The UP CM is behaving foolishly & needs to release the arrested journalists.” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul’s comments follow protests against arrest of 3 journalists including one Prashant Kanojia.

Prashant Kanojia’s wife’s habeas corpus petition will be heard by Supreme Court today. She has challenged her husband’s arrest as “illegal” and “unconstitutional”

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister’s office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Yogi Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday night. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani, had said there was evidence against Kanojia under Section 505 of IPC for making, publishing or circulating false statements, report or rumour and under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The UP police had also cracked down on a private television news channel Nation Live in Noida for allegedly running without a license, a day after arresting its chief Ishika Singh and editor Anuj Shukla, also for broadcasting content allegedly defaming Yogi Adityanath.

The police action has sparked outrage in media circles. The Editors Guild of India has criticised the arrest as “authoritarian misuse of laws”. A group of journalists also organized a protest against the arrest on Monday.

