Belagavi Cantonment board officer found dead, suicide suspected

A 40-year-old senior officer of the Cantonment board in Belagavi was found dead at his official residence in Belagavi on Saturday, police said, adding that it is suspected that the officer died by suicide. A case under section 174 (c) of CrPC has been registered, police said.

The incident came to light after the gardener and the house-helper who worked at the officer’s house mentioned that he had not opened the door of the house since Thursday evening. “We informed the police after not hearing any sound from the house,” they added.

According to Camp police inspector Altaf Mull, on Saturday morning, a team of officers entered the victim’s official residence in the Camp area by breaking open the closed door. They discovered his body lying on the bed, with blood oozing out from his mouth, along with a bottle of poison and a paper chit, which is expected to contain the reason behind the victim’s death.

“We have found a death note in his bedroom, which has been sent for verification to the Forensic Investigation Laboratory in Bengaluru, along with some of his handwritten papers. We cannot disclose the contents of the note until the verification is complete,” said Belagavi police commissioner SN Siddaramappa.

It is suspected that the officer might have died by suicide on Thursday night or Friday, as his body has been found decomposed, Mulla said, adding that bodies typically start to smell after 24 hours.

After the autopsy, the victim’s body was transported to Bengaluru, where his parents received it on Saturday evening. A case under section 174 (c) of CrPC has been registered, police said.