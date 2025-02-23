Belagavi row: BJP's BY Vijayendra says 'insulting' Kannada, Karnataka 'unpardonable crime'

Reacting to the ongoing border row, the Karnataka BJP on Sunday condemned "attempts to insult Kannada and the state" and called it an "unpardonable act". BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

BJP state chief BY Vijayendra said that those who speak against Kannada and Karnataka cannot be forgiven. "Insulting Kannada and Karnataka that too within the state is an unpardonable crime. I noticed the statement of Pro-Kannada organisations. We Kannadigas need to raise our voice against such aggression," he told reporters.

A huge row erupted on Friday after a KSRTC bus driver and conductor in Belagavi were assaulted for not speaking in Marathi.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) driver was also assaulted on duty in Chitradurga, Karnataka, prompting the department to cancel its bus service from Kolhapur to Karnataka.

"As per the directions of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, ST buses going from Kolhapur to Karnataka state have been cancelled for an indefinite period for the safety of passengers and employees travelling in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses," an official said.

The Maharashtra minister spoke over the phone with the driver and assured him that "our government stands firmly behind you".

He also vowed that unless the Karnataka government takes a clear stance on this issue and engages in discussions with the Maharashtra government, the bus services in the affected area will remain suspended.

Also read: Border row flares up in Belagavi affecting bus services between Karnataka-Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut demands Narendra Modi, Amit Shah's intervention

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah conduct a meeting between the chief ministers of the two states to prevent such incidents.

Also read: Maharashtra: 4 arrested for assaulting bus conductor over language dispute in Belagavi

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Saturday staged a protest and blackened the buses with Karnataka number plates in the Swargate area of Pune city.

With inputs from PTI, ANI