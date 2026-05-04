Beleghata, Tollygunje election results | Live updates

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TMC chief Mamata Banerjee seen with Beleghata candidate Kunal Ghosh (L) and Maniktala candidate Shreya Pande (R) during election campaigns. (Photo: PTI)

Counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections is underway, with results for key Kolkata constituencies such as Beleghata and Tollygunje set to be declared today. Beleghata, an East Kolkata seat with a long electoral history since 1977, has traditionally mirrored the party in power in West Bengal. Tollygunje, a prominent South Kolkata constituency known for its cultural and film industry links, has also seen shifting political phases over the decades before stabilising in recent years. Both seats are significant urban constituencies, shaped by dense populations, evolving demographics, and high voter engagement. As counting progresses through multiple rounds, trends are expected to emerge gradually, offering insights into voter preferences and party performance. Stay tuned for verified updates, constituency-wise data, and key milestones as the Election Commission releases official figures through the day. The 2026 results follow several years of political friction in the state. In the 2021 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a landslide victory, even though polls predicted a tight race against the BJP, which became the official opposition with 77 seats. This time, the BJP is capitalising on 15 years of anti-incumbency sentiment. They have focused their campaign on allegations of corruption and concerns over women’s safety, specifically regarding the RG Kar case. The victim’s mother has also contested a seat as a BJP candidate. The two main parties have offered different paths for the state's future. On the one hand, the TMC is running on a platform of continued welfare, promising universal health coverage for women, rural job guarantees, and state-led infrastructure. On the other hand, the BJP is pitching a mix of financial aid and structural shifts, including ₹23,000 monthly payments through the Annapurna Yojana, the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for state workers, and a push for heavy industry to create jobs. Today’s count will show how voters in these key areas and across the state view these competing visions. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog.

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