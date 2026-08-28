Landing scare at Bilaspur airport: Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during touchdown
The flight was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members, with no injuries or casualties reported.
An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur Airport on Friday, prompting the safe evacuation of all 41 people on board, officials said.
The flight was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members, with no injuries or casualties reported.
According to officials, the aircraft developed a problem with its left-side tyre as it touched down at Bilaspur Airport around 11 am.
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All passengers evacuated
Following the incident, airport and airline personnel evacuated all passengers and crew members from the aircraft and moved them from the runway to the terminal building.
The aircraft remained at the airport following the incident, and the airline subsequently cancelled its scheduled onward flight from Bilaspur.
The exact cause of the tyre failure and further details regarding the aircraft are awaited. The incident also comes as airport authorities and the airline are expected to assess the aircraft before it is cleared for further operations.
Also Read | IndiGo flight evacuated at Chandigarh Airport after passenger's power bank catches fire
Evacuation of passengers in an IndiGo flight
On May 5, an emergency evacuation was carried out at Chandigarh Airport after a passenger’s power bank caught fire on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh.
The incident occurred after IndiGo flight 6E 108 had landed and was stationary at the airport. The airline said the passenger’s personal electronic equipment caught fire, prompting an immediate evacuation as a safety precaution.
All passengers were safely moved to the terminal, while the aircraft underwent necessary checks. Visuals shared by passengers on X showed people evacuating the aircraft on the tarmac.
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