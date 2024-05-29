 ‘Beneficiaries getting surplus food grains’: Rajnath Singh hails free ration scheme | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Beneficiaries getting surplus food grains’: Rajnath Singh hails free ration scheme

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 29, 2024 04:59 PM IST

The Defence Minister also asserted that the country's food inflation rate was the “lowest in the world.”

Under the Centre's flagship free ration scheme, beneficiaries were getting more food grains than they could consume, and were selling the surplus in the market, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh (File Photo)
Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Also Read: Will give 10 kg free ration per month if INDIA bloc comes to power, says Mallikarjun Kharge

“Are you not getting five kg food grains?” he asked attendees at an election rally in Bihar's Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

“If there are four members in a family, each is getting a supply of five kg, and those who have more than enough to consume, sell off the surplus,” the senior BJP leader said.

Singh, however, stated that the BJP-led central government was not doing people a “favour” by providing them with welfare measures, adding that “BJP people work with the spirit of service.”

Also Read: Free ration scheme to be extended by another 5 years, says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

He also cited figures to assert that the country's food inflation rate was the “lowest in the world.”

“There is so much hullabaloo around price rise. I would like to tell you that the food inflation in the country is the lowest in the world at 2.91%. In the United States, it is 7.79%, 19% in France, 8.5% in Australia, 48% in Pakistan and, 21% in Sri Lanka,” he noted.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGK-AY)

Under the scheme, the central government provides five kg of free food grains to the poor; this is in addition to the subsidised ( 2-3 per kg) offered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to families who come under the Public Distribution System (PDS). The food grain and the amount may be variable.

PMGK-AY was introduced in March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme to supply free food grains to migrants and poor.

(With PTI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Follow Us On