Home / India News / Bengal BJP chief says TMC govt’s days are numbered

Bengal BJP chief says TMC govt’s days are numbered

BJP launched its ‘save democracy’ programme on Friday.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
President of West Bengal BJP Dilip Ghosh.
President of West Bengal BJP Dilip Ghosh. (Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times)
         

The ‘save democracy’ programme launched by the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday triggered an exchange of rhetoric between the saffron camp and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP leaders in some parts of north Bengal also alleged that their rallies were stopped by police on the ground of violation of social distancing norms.

“People’s verdict will have the last word. Have faith in us. The TMC government’s days are numbered. The countdown has begun,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said at the party’s main programme held near the statue of Gandhi on Mayo Road in central Kolkata.

Similar programmes were held in every district where senior state leaders took part. There was a clash between TMC and BJP workers at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district when the ruling party workers allegedly damaged some vehicles in which the BJP workers were travelling.

In Kolkata, Ghosh also cautioned the police and alleged that the force was being controlled by the TMC.

“Be prepared for the day when we come to power. BJP workers are framed in false cases and put in jail. They are murdered and their bodies are hung from trees,” said Ghosh.

Reacting to his statements, TMC Lok Saba MP Saugata Roy said, “How many times have Dilip Ghosh, or any BJP leader for that matter, have been to jail? These are all baseless allegations. The TMC will remain in power. His dream will never be fulfilled.”

To mount pressure on the Centre, the TMC will organize agitation in every community block and municipal ward of the state on September 8 and 14.

“The states cannot be forced to borrow from the Reserve Bank of India to meet the shortfall in revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST). Also, the Centre is yet to release funds for relief and rehabilitation of people affected by cyclone Amphan. It has given only Rs 1,000 crore,” said TMC spokesperson Om Prakash Mishra.

“On September 20, we will hold another state-wide agitation against privatization of public sector units,” he said.

