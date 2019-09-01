Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh sustains head injury during clash with TMC workers

india

Arjun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Barrackpore constituency, sustained head injury on Sunday when the police resorted to baton charge to stop a clash between Singh’s followers and Trinamool Congress workers at Jagaddal in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district over control of party offices.

“BJP and TMC workers first attacked each other over control of a party office in the Shyamnagar area. When we intervened, BJP workers attacked us with stones. We had to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas,” an officer of Jagaddal police station said on condition of anonymity. “Some miscreants used crude bombs as well,” he added.

Singh, who was first taken to a Bhatpara state general hospital and later shifted to a private hospital at Salt Lake, alleged that he was hit on the head by a police baton. He accused Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma, who led the force, of attacking BJP workers and even his house at Bhatpara.

“Singh is making false allegations. Verma was not even present at the spot where he was injured. Singh was hit by stones that his supporters were throwing at the police. Singh is a ruffian. He has been instigating violence ever since BJP won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat,” said Jyoti Priya Mallick, minister and TMC district unit president.

Verma faced agitation by BJP workers at several places. When contacted, he was not available for comment.

Local people said the trouble started in the morning when BJP and TMC workers clashed over control of a party office in the Shyamnagar area. Singh’s car was damaged by TMC workers. The tension later spread to Kankinara, Bhatpara and Jaddal areas.

