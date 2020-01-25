Bengal BJP’s door-to-door campaign on CAA intensifies, so does tension

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:48 IST

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified campaign on the amended citizenship law through its door-to-door programme in which at least three of the party’s senior state or central leaders are taking part every day, with district leaders following up in their respective areas.

Ever since the programme was launched in Delhi by union home minister Amit Shah on January 5, the party’s Bengal unit has carried out more than 100 campaigns, visiting thousands of people in their homes and neighbourhoods to speak about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The door-to-door campaign is being conducted alongside colourful pro-CAA rallies that the party has named Abhinandan Yatra.

On Friday, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and several state leaders campaigned in different districts throughout the day. Shiv Prakash visited people in different parts of Sonarpur in the South 24 Parganas. “He visited about 70 houses in the Jagaddal area,” said Gautam Chowdhury, the BJP zonal convenor who accompanied Shiv Prakash.

The close interactions have also triggered tension in many places. On Thursday night, for example, there was a clash between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters in the posh Jodhpur Park area of south Kolkata. A local youth and a police sub-inspector were allegedly slashed with knives.

BJP workers set up a road block outside the local Lake police station for several hours on Friday morning after four of them were arrested. “A police officer and some TMC workers verbally abused members of our Mahila Morcha (women’s front) who were campaigning on CAA. Police assaulted and arrested an 18-year-old girl along the others. We have decided to bring charges against the police under Protection of Children from Sexual Abuse (POCSO) Act,” said BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu.

Talking about his personal experience during door-to-door campaigns, Basu said, “Out of every 25 people I meet, 20 listen patiently and agree with us. Some remain noncommittal while at least one opposes the law.”

TMC leader and minister of state for parliamentary affairs Tapas Roy said, “BJP is spreading tension during these campaigns because it has realised that people are united against it and voices are being raised even in foreign countries. These are signs of desperation.”