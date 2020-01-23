e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / India News / Bengal cop steals 18 licensed firearms deposited by citizens

Bengal cop steals 18 licensed firearms deposited by citizens

india Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
         

Eighteen licensed firearms deposited by citizens at Lalgarh police station in Bengal’s Jhargram were stolen by an assistant sub-inspector, Amitkumar Bharat Rathod, superintendent of police, Jhargram district, said on Wednesday. Rathod did not want to reveal the type of weapons stolen but said some were shotguns.

The accused officer, Tarapada Tudu, was arrested and remanded in police custody for five days by the assistant chief judicial magistrate of Jhargram on Wednesday afternoon. Police also arrested Lakshmiram Rana, a jawan of the national volunteer force, and two villagers, Sudhanshu Senapati (75) and his son Dilip Senapati (52) as accomplices in the crime.

Rathod said, the licensed firearms were deposited by people at Lalgarh police station either because of law and order problems in certain areas or following deaths of the legal owners. Lalgarh used to be a hotbed of Maoist activity for more than a decade till Bengal’s top Maoist leader Koteswar Rao alias Kishenji was killed in an encounter with the police after Trinamool Congress came to power.

“The theft was detected when the stocks were being checked. We started an inquiry and found that Tudu was in charge of the Lalgarh police station malkhana where seized arms are kept. Tudu was arrested from Jamboni where he is now posted. The father and son duo brought people to the police station who posed as owners of those firearms and took them away one by one,” said Rathod.

tags
top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news