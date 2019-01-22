Bengal couple held for killing girl child, neighbours allege it is ‘third’

Police in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday arrested a couple for allegedly killing their 13-day-old child because she was a girl.

As the news shocked people in Badga area, where the couple live, neighbours alleged that two more girls were killed in the past by Manikumar Biswas and his wife, Rani. The two are daily wage earners and lead a hand-to-mouth existence.

“We are interrogating Biswas and his wife. People in their neighbourhood have alleged that two other girls faced the same fate,” Anil Roy, sub-divisional police officer, Bangaon, said. Bagda is around 80 km from Kolkata.

Local people told police that Rani was unhappy since the girl was born and even told some people that she wanted to give the infant away. They also alleged that the couple tried to sell the child.

Local people told police that the couple kept their doors and windows locked since Tuesday morning and did not leave the house. In the afternoon, Mani told some neighbours that her daughter was not well and had died.

Local people did not believe her and started questioning the couple. When Rani and Manikumar gave contradictory answers, the neighbours informed police. The baby’s body was sent for post mortem examination.

The incident comes at a time when chief minister Mamata Banerjee is promoting Kanyashree and Sabujshree schemes for girl children.

