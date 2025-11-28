Kolkata, The West Bengal Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department has instructed all district magistrates to begin uploading details of Waqf properties to the Centre's 'UMID' portal, with officials describing the exercise as a "time-bound compliance requirement" set by the Union government, a well-placed source said on Friday. Bengal govt begins uploading Waqf property records to central portal

The Centre has asked the states to upload information on all "undisputed" Waqf properties by December 6, prompting the state administration to start the data-entry process immediately, he added.

"The communication sent to district magistrates lists four primary directives. They have been asked to convene meetings with imams, muezzins and madrasa teachers to explain the uploading procedure," the official said.

The DMs have been told that only uncontested properties are to be entered in the portal, he added.

"All districts have been asked to set up facilitation centres wherever technical support is necessary," the official said, adding that the districts had been told to ensure that the workflow moves without delay.

The Union government amended several provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, earlier this year.

While some of these amendments remain under consideration before the Supreme Court, a senior official of the state government pointed out that "there is no stay on the implementation of the Centre's proposed changes".

"It means that the state is obliged to follow the directive within the given timeframe," he stated.

Under the amended rules, mutawallis of 8,063 Waqf estates in West Bengal must register complete property details on the UMID portal by December 6, he elaborated.

However, mutawallis in several districts have complained of non-cooperation from the State Waqf Board since the amendments were announced.

A senior state official acknowledged the concerns but said that the administration had "no option but to initiate the process swiftly" as the Supreme Court had not halted the implementation of the revised provisions.

With the deadline approaching, the official indicated that the state machinery has been told to treat the task on a priority basis.

