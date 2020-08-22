Bengal govt to go ahead with Ganga Sagar Mela despite pandemic threat

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:54 IST

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has started planning for the Ganga Sagar Mela, the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India, after the Kumbh Mela in Prayag.

The Ganga Sagar Mela is held in January every year.

“The first meeting to plan for the mela was held on Thursday with various departments including the police, irrigation and transport among others. Various aspects of the preparation for the mela were discussed in detail keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situation,” said P Ulaganathan, district magistrate of South 24 Parganas.

To celebrate Makar Sankranti, the first major Hindu festival in the Gregorian calendar, more than four million people bathe in Gangasagar where the Ganga meets the Bay of Bengal.

“This year, because of the pandemic, elaborate plans have to be made to maintain social distance and hygiene. A significant portion of the mela budget could be spent in this regard. The budget would be prepared soon,” said an officer of the district administration.

More than 1.32 lakh people have already tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal and the state is registering more than 3,000 new cases every day. A total of 2,689 people have died in the pandemic so far.

The chief minister is expected to hold the first virtual administrative meeting on Monday. District officials are expecting some more clarifications and directions regarding the mela preparations during the meeting.

“Usually the first meeting is held in the month of July and preparations start soon after, But because of the pandemic we are late this year. Joint visits by the police, district administration and engineers to inspect the mela ground and jetties would be held soon,” said an officer.

Preparations have also started for the Durga Puja, the largest festival in Bengal in October. Chief minister Banerjee had shown keen interest in organsing the puja and festival this time despite the pandemic.

The city’s only forum of puja organizers has drawn up detailed guidelines on how the festival may be held by maintaining social distancing norms despite the pandemic.

“We can’t forecast what the situation would be in October-end. The puja would be held for sure. The question is whether the week-long festival can be organized. We are being optimistic and have prepared the guidelines with the presumption that the festival would be held,” said Saswata Bau, general secretary of the Forum for Durgotsab.