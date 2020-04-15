Bengal guv seeks Central forces to ensure lockdown; sparks row

india

Kolkata: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar again got into a war of words on Wednesday after the latter suggested chief minister Mamata Banerjee to consider requisitioning central paramilitary forces to ensure strict implementation of the Covid-19 lockdown in the state.

“Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus. Police and administration @MamataOfficial failing to effect 100% #SocialDistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door. Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!” Dhankhar tweeted.

TMC spokesman Snehasish Chakraborty said Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, has no work other than trying and disturbing the state government. “The Mamata Banerjee administration is completely preoccupied with responding to the unprecedented situation... and has no time to respond to someone behaving like a Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] worker,” said Chakraborty.

There have been reports of several gatherings, especially around markets, from places like Asansol, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata. In Murshidabad, hundreds gathered on Wednesday and blocked a road demanding relief material. In North Dinajpur district, dozens took to the streets to protest against the poor quality of food grains given as relief.

The West Bengal police said they were taking additional measures to avoid large gatherings of people moving out of their homes to buy essentials. Drones were being used across the state to identify crowded places and lockdown violators. The police were also using microphones to urge people to stay indoors.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said 1,174 markets have been relocated to spacious areas so that social distancing could be maintained. “Areas of 963 markets have been expanded. There still are 256 markets that remain crowded. The administration is looking for suitable alternative places.”

Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said that she wants “a strict lockdown with a humane face”.

Separately, BJP lawmaker John Barla has written to Union home minister Amit Shah alleging he has been placed under house arrest. “I was out to supervise relief work and supply of essentials to the needy but the police seized all items and told me I was supposed to stay home because the lockdown also applied to me,” Barla said.