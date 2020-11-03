Bengal keen to run galloping local trains at half capacity under Covid SOPs

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:41 IST

The West Bengal government may allow galloping local trains with only half the passengers top state government officials have confirmed after a meeting with railway authorities on Monday.

The railway authorities have been asked to come up with a detailed calendar on running of local trains. A final decision would be taken in a meeting between state government officials and railway officials on November 5.

“We have to follow Covid-19 protocol. But we also need to consider and accommodate the public interest. We would plan and come up with a detailed calendar on how, when and on which routes trains may run on galloping mode,” said Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief secretary of West Bengal

A galloping local train does not stop at all stations on the route and the strategy could be used to ensure that the number of passengers can be controlled in line with Covid SOPs.

Under Covid protocol only 600 passengers would be allowed in one local train which has a seating capacity of 1,200 passengers.

Local trains are the lifelines connecting the cities of Kolkata and Howrah with towns and villages of adjoining districts. More than two million passengers use the two stations – Howrah and Sealdah - every day that receive both express trains and local trains.

There have been protests at various railway stations on the outskirts of Kolkata and in other districts to allow passengers to board special trains that are being operated only for railway staff.

While people blocked railway tracks on a level crossing near the Grand Trunk Road at Baidyabati in Hooghly on Monday, protests also raged in other stations as well. On Saturday the security forces had allegedly lathi charged passengers who tried to forcefully enter the Howrah station to board special trains for railway staff.

“We may start with 10%–15% and then take it up 25% soon,” said a senior railway official present at Monday’s meeting.