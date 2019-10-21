e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Bengal man kills local leader, chops body over suspected affair with wife

Matiur Rehman and his wife Sonali Bibi were arrested on Monday for the murder of Subhash Chandra Dey, the CPI(M)’s Baspara branch committee secretary in Nanoor, around 160km from Kolkata.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:31 IST
Koushik Dutta
Koushik Dutta
Hindustan Times, Midnapore
The accused admitted that he killed the local leader with a crowbar when he found him in a compromising position with his wife. Image used for representation
The accused admitted that he killed the local leader with a crowbar when he found him in a compromising position with his wife. Image used for representation (HT Archive)
         

A local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was murdered and chopped into pieces by a man over suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife, on Friday night in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said on Monday.

Matiur Rehman and his wife Sonali Bibi were arrested on Monday for the murder of Subhash Chandra Dey, the CPI(M)’s Baspara branch committee secretary in Nanoor, around 160km from Kolkata.

“We have arrested Rehman and his wife. After Dey was killed, Rehman chopped the body and packed the pieces in two big sacks,” Birbhum’s superintendent of police Shyam Singh said.

Parts of Dey’s body were found in a sack hidden inside a bamboo grove in the Mamudpur area. Rehman allegedly dumped another sack in the Ajay River.

“Rehman has admitted before us that he killed Dey with a crowbar when he found him in a compromising position with his wife after returning home on Friday,” Singh said.

“I could not control my anger when I saw him with my wife,” Rehman said while being taken to court.

Dey, also an insurance agent, went missing on Friday and a day later his motorcycle was found outside a private technical college at Basapara in Nanoor. This led Dey’s family and the local CPI(M) to suspect that he had either been kidnapped or murdered because of political reasons.

Dey was one of the accused in the killing of 11 landless farmers, allegedly by CPI(M) cadres, at Nanoor in 2000. The killings had rocked the state. Dey was sentenced to jail by the district court but later released by Calcutta High Court.

On Friday, Dey left his house saying he would go to Illambazar to meet a client. He visited the insurance company’s office in Bolpur and went to Illambazar. He was also seen at Joydeb on Friday evening when he talked to his wife over the phone for the last time.

“To dump the evidence, Rehman carried the sacks on Dey’s motorcycle. Later, he left the vehicle in front of a private technical college in Nanoor,” an officer of Nanoor police station said on condition of anonymity.

Asgar Ali, area committee secretary of the CPI(M) in Nanoor, said there could be other reasons behind the murder.

“The police may find it during the investigation,” Ali said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 21:31 IST

tags
top news
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News