Home / India News / Bengal to open places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Bengal to open places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, Karnataka sent a proposal to Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi seeking to open religious places from the start of next month.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

All religious places of worship in Bengal will be thrown open for public from June 1, announced chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. She however added that only 10 people will be allowed at a time.

Earlier, Karnataka sent a proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to open religious places from the start of next month. The state is awaiting an answer from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“From June 1, religious sites and places can open up in West Bengal, but there will be no major congregation,” said CM Banerjee.

