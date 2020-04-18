e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal to start pool sampling to detect Covid-19 carriers

Bengal to start pool sampling to detect Covid-19 carriers

In pool testing, samples from two to five people are collected and tested in a single unit. If the pool tests negative then all individuals are regarded as negative. But if the pool sample is positive each person in the pool is tested individually to find out who is affected.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:58 IST
Joydeep Thakur
Joydeep Thakur
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers in protection suits spray disinfectant in a North Kolkata street in West Bengal to check the spread of the coronavirus.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers in protection suits spray disinfectant in a North Kolkata street in West Bengal to check the spread of the coronavirus.(SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
         

The West Bengal government has decided to start ‘pool testing’ to detect asymptomatic carriers of the Covid-19 disease. This will help to further ramp up the testing record of Bengal, which has been repeatedly drawing flak for its low rate of Covid-19 tests.

In pool testing, samples from two to five people are collected and tested in a single unit. If the pool tests negative then all individuals are regarded as negative. But if the pool sample is positive each person in the pool is tested individually to find out who is affected.

This helps to increases the testing capacities and saves time, money and manpower.

“In order to increase the capacity of the laboratories to screen more numbers of samples it has been decided to use pooled samples for screening of suspected Covid-19 cases in West Bengal,” read an order issued by the state government on Saturday.

A top official of the state health department said that pool sampling will be done for asymptomatic patients in those areas where prevalence of the disease is less than 2% of the population.

“Samples will be collected from asymptomatic patients during community survey and surveillance. Those suspects who have come in contact with Covid-19 patients and are living in areas where the disease has spread will not be included,” said the official.

Saturday’s order came a day after the division bench of Calcutta high court comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee heard arguments on a writ petition and asked the government to inform what action was being taken to tackle the outbreak and how it was determining the cause of deaths. It also wanted to know what the government was doing to stop the spread of the disease and protect medical staff and doctors following guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Out of the 23 districts in West Bengal, at least 10 districts have not reported any case so far. Officials said that at least 81% of the cases are confined in urban areas with north and central Kolkata and urban areas of Howrah reporting the maximum cases. There is also a high prevalence of the disease in North 24 Parganas.

“We will take samples of five people in one pool. The ICMR has already issued some guidelines for pool testing and those would be followed,” the official said.

With allegations mounting that not enough tests are being done to detect Covid-19 patients in Bengal and numbers of persons infected with the deadly disease spiking every day, the Mamata Banerjee government had on Friday decided to test even the asymptomatic suspects who might be carriers of the virus.

Till April 17 in Bengal only 4,212 samples were tested. Compared to this Karnataka, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh had done 17,594, 18,029 and 20,298 tests respectively.

“The more you test, the more you can detect asymptomatic carriers. Random sampling and pool testing are ways through which you can ramp up your testing record. This is a welcome step and the need of the hour,” Kunal Sarkar cardiologist said.

tags
top news
Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line
Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line
Govt tweaks foreign investment rules to curb ‘opportunistic takeovers‘
Govt tweaks foreign investment rules to curb ‘opportunistic takeovers‘
India’s Covid-19 trajectory dips, with cases doubling in 6 to 8 days now
India’s Covid-19 trajectory dips, with cases doubling in 6 to 8 days now
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 14,792 people in India, 488 deaths so far
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 14,792 people in India, 488 deaths so far
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news