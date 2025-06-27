Bengaluru: 20-year-old woman falls to death from 13th floor while filming reel

A 20-year-old woman died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Bengaluru while filming reels for social media. While an unnatural death report has been registered, the police have said that they are investigating the case from all possible angles.(Representational)

The woman had gone to the building – located in Parappana Agrahara – on Saturday evening with a group of friends for a party. She fell in a shaft, where a lift was supposed to be installed in the future.

While an unnatural death report has been registered, the police have said that they are investigating the case from all possible angles, according to an NDTV report. However, the police so far believe that the woman fell accidentally.

Woman was allegedly shooting ‘sad reel’ after dispute

During the party, a dispute broke out among the group over a relationship issue, following which the woman was shooting a “sad reel” on her phone, India Today reported.

However, the police have said that no recording for a reel has been recovered from the victim's phone. “As of now, we are unaware if a relationship issue led to this. Everything is under investigation,” DCP (South East) Fatima told India Today.

Before the incident, the friends had allegedly reached the 13th floor of the building at around 8 pm. The under-construction building has been unoccupied due to a decade-long dispute over its ownership.

After the victim fell, one of her friends dialled 112, to which the Hoysala police patrol responded. However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, as per a Deccan Herald report.

The two male friends accompanying the victim allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived. A female friend stayed back at the site of the incident, and spoke to the police team before the Parappana Agrahara police station was alerted.

Authorities are also investigating whether the local civic agencies had been alerted or knew about the unsafe condition of the building.