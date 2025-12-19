Bengaluru: CCTV captures five-yr-old being brutally kicked by neighbour while playing badminton, case registered

A five-year-old boy was brutally kicked by a neighbour while playing outside his uncle's house in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar, PTI news agency quoted police as saying on Friday. CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused 35-year-old walking out of the gate of his residence and towards the boy.(Video Screengrab)

A complaint was registered after the incident by the mother of the boy, who was injured due to the impact of the fall. The boy's mother, Deepika Jain, said that she had visited her brother Manoj's house on December 14 when the incident took place, according to the PTI report.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused 35-year-old walking out of the gate of his residence and towards the boy, who was playing badminton.

After walking a few steps, the man starts sprinting towards the boy and is seen kicking him to the ground. Following this, the accused walks away casually without looking at the five-year-old, who is helped up by one of his friends standing nearby. The other children are then seeing accompanying the boy away from the spot.

The boy's mother said that the incident took place around 1.10 pm, when her son was playing with other children near the house. Jain said that a resident of the neighbouring house, identified as Ranjan, allegedly kicked the five-year-old without provocation, PTI reported.

The boy fell to the ground, and sustained bleeding above the eyebrow and wounds on his hands and legs, Jain said.

According to an India Today report, Jain told reporters that upon checking earlier footage from the CCTV camera, it was revealed that the accused had in the past assaulted other children too.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the accused neighbour is suffering from a mental health disorder, and is receiving treatment for the same, PTI reported citing police.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered against Ranjan under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following this, the accused was arrested, but was later released, a senior police officer told PTI.