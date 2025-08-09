Bengaluru cop suspended after thief in custody wears his uniform during video call to impress wife

A Bengaluru police constable has been suspended after a thief in custody wore his uniform to impress his wife during a video call. The incident took place in 2024, but came to light a year later during another investigation. Thief in Bengaluru wore a constable’s uniform while in police custody.(Representational image/PTI File)

Constable HR Sonar, who was posted at the Govindapura police station, was suspended after it was found that Saleem Sheikh, also known as Bombay Saleem, wore his uniform while staying at a hotel under police supervision, NDTV reported.

Saleem, who has more than 50 theft cases against him, was arrested by the Govindapura police in connection with a burglary in 2024. To recover stolen jewelry, sarees, and other valuables, officers took him outside Bengaluru and lodged him at a hotel.

Sonar and another constable left Saleem locked in the hotel room while they went shopping. During this time, Saleem found Sonar’s uniform in the room, wore it, and made a WhatsApp video call to his wife, the report added, citing sources.

“Saleem just wanted to show off before his wife… wore Sonar’s uniform, which was in the room,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.

Though the case stayed hidden, Saleem was caught for another burglary in Indiranagar in May 2025. Police found photos on his phone showing him wearing a police uniform during the investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) B Devaraj confirmed that the photos were from a WhatsApp video call to a woman later identified as Saleem’s wife.

“We questioned him later and found that Saleem was previously arrested by the Govindapura police last year in a similar theft case. To recover the valuables, the police had taken him outside Bengaluru and lodged him in a hotel. Saleem used Sonar’s uniform and called his wife. It amounts to negligence, and Sonar has been suspended,” NDTV quoted Devaraj as saying.

The photos clearly showed Sonar’s name badge, confirming whose uniform Saleem was wearing.

Following a report by Indiranagar inspector Sudarshan, the police chief ordered Sonar’s suspension for negligence. Police are now investigating whether Saleem’s connection with Sonar or other officers helped him commit more crimes or avoid being caught.