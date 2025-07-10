Bengaluru man filmed women in public, shared clips online arrested: Police

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old hotel management graduate was arrested on Thursday for allegedly filming women in public without their consent in Bengaluru and uploading the videos online, police said. The accused, who has a hotel management degree, was currently unemployed (AFP/ representative photoThe accused)

Police identified the accused as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of KR Puram, and said he was currently unemployed.

According to the police, he filmed women in malls, buses, and metro stations without their consent and uploaded the videos on Instagram with offensive captions. They were circulated via multiple fake accounts.

His activities came under the scanner after a woman discovered her video online and tagged the Bangalore police on social media with her complaint.

“The videos seemed to be of a voyeuristic nature. Consequently, the Banashankari police, acting on a complaint from sub-inspector Praveen Hosur, initiated a suo-motu case,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Lokesh Jagalasar said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed under Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions sections of the Information Technology Act. Police said that the cybercrime team tracked Singh and arrested him on Tuesday night from his residence. “We seized his electronic devices used for the act and sent them for forensic laboratory verification,” he added.

A police officer said that Singh stored images and videos of women on his phone and allegedly acknowledged during interrogation that he shared the content on social media platforms as well as in private chat groups.

Sub-inspector Hosur said that more women may have been filmed and requested them to come forward and register complaints.