Bengaluru: Patient beaten with stick at rehab center, assault captured on cam

A viral video of a patient being dragged and brutally assaulted at a rehabilitation center near Bengaluru has triggered massive outrage. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the video, which HT.com cannot independently verify, a man is seen cornering a patient in a room and hitting him with sticks at a rehabilitation center.

According to ANI, the Bengaluru Rural Police registered two separate cases against the wardethe video went viral.

The incident occurred within the Nelamangala Rural Police Station limits.

CK Baba, superintendent of police, told ANI,"We have arrested the concerned individual. The incident took place at a private rehabilitation centre. There are set practices, but there could be some mishaps. We are checking all the visuals, and we'll see what the main reason for the incident was."

According to the police, the inmate was attacked after he refused to wash the warden's clothes and clean it.

Another viral clip shows an accused cutting a birthday cake with a dagger.

Patient recovered, discharged from facility: Police

The case involving the assault has been registered, while another case has been booked under the Arms Act. Both the warden and the owner of the rehabilitation centre have been named in the FIRs, the ANI report added.

Police have confirmed that the victim has since recovered and has been discharged from the facility. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage to determine further culpability.

Last December, a 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people at a private de-addiction centre in Dadri locality of Greater Noida.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Dadri, had told HT that the deceased was identified as Arvind, who went by a single name and resided in Junpat, Greater Noida.

“On Thursday, around 3.30am, Arvind was sleeping in his room at the de-addiction centre, when two men, who were also there for being treated for substance abuse, approached him and stabbed him four to five times in the neck, abdomen, and back,” a senior police officer said.