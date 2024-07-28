Bengaluru PG murder case accused held from MP

The 24-year-old man, who was on the run after stabbing to death a woman in a Bengaluru PG accommodation on July 23, has been arrested from his hometown Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused was brought to the city and remanded in police custody for 10 days. The victim, who came from Bihar and was working at an IT firm, was found dead at her PG accommodation in Koramangala on July 23 with her throat slit and multiple stab wounds (File photo)

The development comes a day after CCTV footage showing the brutal murder of 24-year-old Kriti Kumari in a PG accommodation surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said accused Abhishek was apprehended from Bhopal late on Friday and brought to Bengaluru early on Saturday on a transit remand, and later presented before a local court, which remanded him in 10-day police custody for necessary probe.

Kumari, who came from Bihar and was working at an IT firm, was found dead at her PG accommodation in Koramangala on July 23 with her throat slit and multiple stab wounds. In a 2 minute, 50 second purported video of the incident, Abhishek can be seen knocking on Kumari’s door at around 11.15pm with a polythene bag in his hand. He’s then not visible for around 20 seconds before emerging with a knife in one hand and another arm wrapped around Kumari’s neck as he stabs her. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The footage shows Kumari’s attempts to stave off the attack, but she eventually slumps to the floor bleeding. The other residents of the accommodation can then be seen reaching the floor where the attack took place, but they do not approach Kumari, instead rushing away, presumably to get help.

Asked about the motive of the murder, police officers familiar with the matter said Kumari and Abhishek’s former girlfriend were friends, and that he might have attacked her after breaking into the PG, suspecting that she convinced his former girlfriend to end their relationship. “He might have held a grudge against Kriti Kumari, thinking she separated him from his girlfriend,” a police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east division), Sara Fathima, told reporters: “We have just taken him into custody and are currently interrogating him to determine the motive behind the murder. Abhishek came to Bengaluru after completing his MBA and was employed at a private company. He was residing with his brother in the city. All details will emerge only after a thorough interrogation.”