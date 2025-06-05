Bengaluru stampede: Most victims discharged, say hospitals

Most of those who were injured and hospitalised after yesterday's stampede in Bengaluru were discharged, hospital authorities said on Thursday. A few that are still undergoing treatment are out of danger, The patients are mostly treated for minor scrapes, breathing difficulty and anxiety, said a hospital authority.(PTI)

Out of the 10 patients admitted at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, only two are still being treated, said T Kemparaju, the hospital's Medical Superintendent. He added that a total of 18 patients were treated at the hospital after the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, reports PTI.

The two people still undergoing treatment include a patient who had fractured his leg after he fell, and the other is a 14-year-old boy who suffered minor injuries. Because the injury is near his right eye, he is kept under observation, explained Kemparaju. The boy's mother said that her son is still scared and confused about what really happened and that he would mostly be discharged tomorrow.

Nawaz, the boy's uncle, added that he was unaware of his nephew going to the victory parade. “He just told us that he would be hanging out with his friends. It seems he was walking towards the Chinnaswamy stadium when he fell and lost consciousness. We were then informed by the hospital that he was already admitted there,” he said.

Four out of the 16 patients brought to Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital were declared brought dead, and the remaining were admitted. Two patients are still under observation, a hospital spokesperson said today.

Kemparaju said the patients were mostly treated for minor scrapes, breathing difficulty and anxiety.

A hospital source said that even though most patients suffered minor injuries, the neurology department is keeping them under observation as they are still in shock.

The stampede broke out near the gates of Bengaluru's iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Jun 4, when over 2 lakh Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans gathered to celebrate the team’s maiden IPL win. The incident led to at least 11 deaths and left several others hospitalised with injuries.