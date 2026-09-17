Bengaluru woman abducted, car hits over 20 vehicles in high-speed chase; 3 held

A 21-year-old woman who married against her family’s wishes was allegedly abducted in Bengaluru on Wednesday night, triggering a high-speed chase in which the car carrying her crashed into more than 20 vehicles and injured six people, police said.

Bengaluru police rescued a 21-year-old woman allegedly abducted after a love marriage. Three men were arrested after the car hit over 20 vehicles.

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Three men, Rakesh (21), Karan (25), and Ayas (18), have been arrested, while the alleged driver is on the run, police officers said.

The woman, Pooja, was later rescued. The couple, both from Melwas village in Rajasthan, had married about nine months ago and moved to Bengaluru.

Investigators suspect that her paternal aunt, who opposed her marriage, had sent the men to Bengaluru to bring her back. Officers said the accused attacked Pooja’s husband, Omprakash, before allegedly forcing her into the car in Agrahara Dasarahalli on Wednesday night.

The car was driven through Govindarajanagar and Vijayanagar at high speed after residents tried to stop it. More than 20 vehicles were damaged, including a judge’s car, and six people were injured, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured were identified as Prithviraj (12), Yashika (9), Amul (35), Mani (64), Jayalakshmi (57), and Santosh (33). Jayalakshmi suffered a serious head injury and is being treated in the ICU of a private hospital. How vehicle got blocked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured were identified as Prithviraj (12), Yashika (9), Amul (35), Mani (64), Jayalakshmi (57), and Santosh (33). Jayalakshmi suffered a serious head injury and is being treated in the ICU of a private hospital. How vehicle got blocked {{/usCountry}}

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Residents Deepak and Kiran followed the car for nearly six to seven kilometres before getting help from others near Hoshahalli in Vijayanagar. The group eventually blocked the vehicle. “They had taken a woman from a building in Agrahara Dasarahalli. She was screaming loudly. When we went to find out what was happening, they drove away at high speed. We followed them in four or five vehicles. They had already hit several vehicles. Since the woman was shouting, we stopped the car. It could have been a love marriage,” the couple said.

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Saddam, the driver, fled when residents confronted the three occupants in the car. The three other men were caught and handed over to police.

Police have registered cases relating to alleged kidnapping, assault and the road accidents. Investigators are examining the alleged involvement of Pooja’s relatives and are searching for Saddam.