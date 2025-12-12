Bengaluru woman falsely claims rape by cabbie after boyfriend's questions; chats, CCTV reveal story

What initially appeared to be a gang-rape by a cab driver and his accomplices in Karnataka's Bengaluru turned out to be a consensual encounter, after the police discovered loopholes and contradictory statements from a 22-year-old woman. The Bengaluru police stand guard at BMTC bus stand.(PTI)

The nursing student, originally from Kerala, filed a complaint at the Madivala police station on December 6, alleging that a cab driver and his friends gang-raped her near Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru on the night of December 2, The Times of India reported.

The police registered a gang-rape case and transferred it to Banaswadi police station due to the latter's jurisdiction. After a statement from the victim, the driver was arrested from his residence in east Bengaluru.

The 33-year-old cab driver, a father of two kids, claimed he was innocent and that the encounter was consensual.

What the probe revealed?

The Bengaluru Police, during the investigation, examined WhatsApp chats and tracked real-time movement, along with the CCTV footage to recreate the sequence of events.

The police found that the nursing student and the cab driver together at the railway station between 11:30 pm on December 2 and 5:30 am on December 3, according to TOI.

The probe also revealed that the two were already acquainted, met consensually and partied together.

Meanwhile, the police said no evidence of gang rape emerged in the case. The cops couldn't also located the driver's accomplices believed to have been part of the crime. The investigators also noted that the woman suffered only a minor neck injury.

During the questioning, the woman reportedly admitted that that she falsely claimed she was gang-raped after she was confronted by her boyfriend.

It was revealed that the woman fabricated the story and filed a complaint to avoid her boyfriend's questions about the scratch marks on her neck.

The cab driver said he was familiar with the woman as the two were from Kerala. The police is now preparing a B-report with the woman's statement and probing why she filed a misleading complaint.