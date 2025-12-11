Karnataka govt weighs on crowd control measures for IPL matches in Bengaluru ahead of Cabinet meeting

The Karnataka government will decide on hosting upcoming IPL games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium only after Thursday’s Cabinet deliberations, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized safety following a tragic stampede in Bengaluru in June, that killed 11.(File )

After meeting the newly elected Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad at the Circuit House, Shivakumar told reporters that the government is not looking to halt cricketing activity in the city, said a report by news agency PTI. “We have no intention of stopping cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, but we have to think of crowd control measures,” Shivakumar said.

He noted that recommendations made by the Michael D Cunha committee, set up in the wake of safety concerns, would be adopted gradually, with Prasad expressing his full support.

The issue of safety became critical following the tragic stampede in June during celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL title, which left 11 people dead and injured more than 30 supporters outside the stadium.

Shivakumar emphasised that the government remains committed to nurturing cricket culture in the state while ensuring fan safety and safeguarding Bengaluru’s reputation. “The newly elected President of KSCA and his team met us today seeking government cooperation. We will not allow any matches, including IPL games, to be shifted out of Bengaluru. We have to work together on this,” he assured, as quoted by PTI.

He added that the state is also exploring the construction of new stadiums and wished Prasad and his team, backed by former Indian greats Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble, success in their new roles.

(With inputs from PTI)