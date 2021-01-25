Best offer given to farmers, says minister Tomar, adds stir will end soon

Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the farmers' agitation would end soon, adding that the government's proposal to suspend the farm laws for 1 to 1.5 years is the “best offer” and the farmers should reconsider it, reported news agency PTI.

"The government has given the best offer to farmers' unions. I am hopeful that they will convey their decision to us after discussing it among themselves. Once they communicate, we will take it forward," he said.

Also Read | 'Sanctity lost': 5 things Narendra Singh Tomar said on farmers' protest

"Anyone can express dissent if they disagree. When we saw that some farmers, although their number isn't very high, were protesting against the farm laws, we thought that we must find a solution via dialogue and we still hope that issue will be resolved," he said.

Eleven rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the government have been inconclusive. In the 10th round, the government had offered a proposal to keep the new laws on hold for 1 to 1.5 years. After it was rejected by the farmers, the government asked them to reconsider it in the 11th round.

Also Read: Sure farmers’ leaders will ‘actively arrive’ at a solution: Union minister Tomar

While the minister didn't comment on whether there would be a next round of talks, he said he would be ready to meet the farmers to hear out their final decision on the government's offer.

Commenting on the Kisan Tractor Rally that the farmers are planning to organise on Republic Day, Tomar said, "They (farmers) could have chosen any other day instead of January 26 but they have announced it now. Farmers would have to ensure that the rally is conducted peacefully, without accidents. This is a concern for the police administration as well."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws is scheduled to hold its second round of consultations with farmers and agricultural organisations on January 27.