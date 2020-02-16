‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for taking oath earlier in the day as Delhi chief minister.

“I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure,” the PM tweeted.

I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2020

Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party convener, had taken oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time earlier in the day. The oath ceremony was held at the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi.

Replying to the PM’s wishes, the Delhi CM said that they must “now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians.”

Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians https://t.co/hHFvH8cLCJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020

Addressing the rally after being sworn-in, Arvind Kejriwal had sought the PM’s “blessings to work for Delhi’s welfare.”

“I had also invited the prime minister for the oath ceremony today, but I guess he could not make it because he was busy. I want the prime minister to bless us so that we can work for the development and progress of Delhi,” Kejriwal, whose previous tenure was marred by several run-ins with the Centre, said in his nearly 20-minute address.

Prime Minister Modi also had tweeted his congratulations to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal after the results were announced on February 11.

The AAP convener had invited PM Modi to his oath ceremony on Friday after his party stormed back to power in the national capital in the February 8 assembly election, bagging 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.