‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party convener, took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time earlier in the day. The oath ceremony was held at the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for taking oath earlier in the day as Delhi chief minister.

“I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure,” the PM tweeted.

 

Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party convener, had taken oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time earlier in the day. The oath ceremony was held at the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi.

ALSO WATCH | ‘Hum Honge Kaamyaab...’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sings at rally after being sworn in

Replying to the PM’s wishes, the Delhi CM said that they must “now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians.”

 

Addressing the rally after being sworn-in, Arvind Kejriwal had sought the PM’s “blessings to work for Delhi’s welfare.”

“I had also invited the prime minister for the oath ceremony today, but I guess he could not make it because he was busy. I want the prime minister to bless us so that we can work for the development and progress of Delhi,” Kejriwal, whose previous tenure was marred by several run-ins with the Centre, said in his nearly 20-minute address.

Prime Minister Modi also had tweeted his congratulations to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal after the results were announced on February 11.

The AAP convener had invited PM Modi to his oath ceremony on Friday after his party stormed back to power in the national capital in the February 8 assembly election, bagging 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

