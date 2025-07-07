Bhopal's Raja Bhoj international airport receives bomb threat; turns out to be hoax

Raja Bhoj International Airport, located in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, received a bomb threat through an email, which turned out to be a hoax call, a police official said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) Malkeet Singh said that legal action will be taken out the persons responsible for the threat. (Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times/Representative Photo)

The police received the information about the threatening mail from the airport authority on Sunday, July 6, following which they conducted a complete check of the airport premises, but nothing suspicious was found, the officer added.

Nonetheless, the police are investigating the matter to trace the origin of the mail and the sender.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) Malkeet Singh said, "Yesterday (July 6), we got information from the Airport authority regarding an email received to them that read about planting a bomb, but it did not mention where exactly it was placed. An investigation in relation to the matter is underway, and a thorough check of the airport premises was performed from the security point of view. So far, no IED (Improvised Explosive Device) or bomb has been found."

The officer also mentioned that an email was received earlier as well, in which legal action was followed, but nothing was found.

"We investigate the origin of the email and try to find information about the sender, whether it is any prankster or any organisation, whoever it is, legal action will be taken against those found responsible," he added.