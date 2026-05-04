Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, Chenga, Pakabetbar election results | Live updates

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Assam Elections

The Election Commission is announcing results for Assam’s Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, Chenga and Pakabetbar along with 123 other constituencies today. Assam went to polls for 126 legislative assembly seats in a single phase on April 9, 2026 and logged a voter turnout of 84.42 per cent. Votes were cast at 31,490 polling stations across 35 districts of Assam, while chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the massive turnout as “historic”. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in the state, with the Congress attempting to reclaim power after a decade. Dispur particularly will be an interesting contest to watch as the NDA fielded Pradyut Bordoloi as its candidate from the key seat. Bordoloi, who had been with the Congress since 1975, surprised everyone after he quit the party last month and joined the BJP just ahead of the elections. The last state elections were held in 2021 that saw the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power with 75 seats. The voting was held in three phases between March 27 and April 6 with an overall turnout of around 82 per cent. While Dispur and Jorhat seats were secured by BJP’s Atul Bora and Hitendra Nath Goswami respectively, Binnakandi in Assam’s Hojai district is a new constituency formed in 2023. The high-stakes Assam assembly election is a direct contest between the Sarma-led NDA government and the opposition Congress led by Gaurav Gogoi as the grand old party is seeking to secure power after almost 10 years. However, at the center of the poll battle is the issue of identity politics that has been raked up by the ruling BJP in its campaigns as the peg of the pitch was security, indigenous rights and economic growth. However, the Congress accused the ruling government of trying to polarise the state by raising the pitch around identity politics. While the incumbent BJP is sure of its win in the state, the Congress is hopeful of returning to power in Assam. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters in the assembly seats of Jorhat, Dispur and Binnakandi and the rest of the state respond to the key issues raised during high-pitch campaigns.

Constituency name Lead/win candidate and party name Loss/trail candidate and party name Votes Margin BHOWANIPUR-SORBHOG RANJEET KUMAR DASS (BJP) () 19444 CHENGA ABDUR RAHIM AHMED (INC) () 24825 PAKABETBARI JAKIR HUSSAIN SIKDAR (INC) () 30419

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