Bhupender Yadav meets COP30 President, discusses climate agenda

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav met the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) President, Andre Correa do Lago, and his team in Delhi on Monday and discussed important agenda items for the gathering in November in Brazil’s Belem. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav with COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago. (X)

In a post on X, Yadav said the discussion focused on the Global Goal on Adaptation, the status of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and the Presidency plans. “Reiterated how India, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, through its whole-of-government approach, has been combating the climate change crisis through its domestic and international climate action programmes.”

On June 5, Yadav told HT that India’s goal of becoming a developed country by 2047 is of paramount importance, and the country’s climate actions should align with that. He explained India’s stand on climate change negotiations amid geopolitical disruptions.

India is formulating its first comprehensive National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to enhance resilience to climate change. NAP represents a major step forward in aligning adaptation planning with India’s national development priorities and global climate commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

Yadav had said the NAP seeks to protect lives, ecosystems, and livelihoods by understanding current and future climate risks and vulnerabilities, identifying medium- and long-term priorities for climate adaptation, and establishing systems, policies, measures, and capacities to ensure strengthened adaptation planning, budgeting, and implementation.

Officials said India is expected to submit its national adaptation plan this year.

Selwin Hart, special adviser to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on climate change, has told HT that the UN chief has written to heads of state and governments inviting them to an event on September 24, and to use the platform to announce their new NDCs.

On July 22, Guterres said fossil fuels are on the verge of “running out of the road”, and the world is on the cusp of a new clean energy era.

On August 29, the COP30 Presidency sent its seventh letter to the international community and parties to the Paris Agreement. It said reinforcing multilateralism and the climate change regime under the UNFCCC, connecting the climate regime to people’s real lives and the real economy, and accelerating the implementation of the Paris Agreement were three interconnected priorities the Brazilian Presidency envisions for COP30.