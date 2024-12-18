Bhupender Yadav stokes row with jibe at Opposition over ‘sengol’

Nadda claimed that at the time of Independence, Mountbatten had asked if there was a ritual related to the handover of power practised in India, to which Nehru apparently said no.
Environment minister Bhupender Yadav stoked controversy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after he said the ‘sengol was treated like a “walking stick” by the Congress, instead of a symbol of justice, drawing protests from opposition MPs.
“They are not telling where it [the Sengol] was for 75 years,” Yadav said.
Congress’s Jairam Ramesh retorted by saying, “This narrative about the sengol is a story they have spread, it is not history. This was never handed over formally. Some people came and gave it and these people [the BJP] created a new story about it.”
“This is not a story, this is history.” BJP president and Union health minister JP Nadda retorted, claiming that at the time of Independence, Mountbatten had asked if there was a ritual related to the handover of power practised in India, to which Nehru apparently said no.
“When it was eventually transferred to a museum, it was labelled, ‘Jawaharlal Nehru’s walking stick’,” Nadda claimed.
Congress’s Rajeev Shukla, who was chairing the house at the time, asked Nadda to authenticate his claims in writing.