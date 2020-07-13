e-paper
Home / India News / Bid to tarnish Kerala’s Covid-19 fight, says Pinarayi Vijayan after Nadda alleges fudged data

Bid to tarnish Kerala’s Covid-19 fight, says Pinarayi Vijayan after Nadda alleges fudged data

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also rejected the BJP chief’s contention that the state’s testing rate was poor. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

Some forces are trying to subvert Kerala’s ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by spreading false information but people will see through their designs, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

He was referring to the criticism of Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Sunday in which he said the Kerala government was “messing up the data related to the pandemic just for records”. Without taking his name, Vijayan said some people were deliberately raising wild allegations to portray the state in a bad light.

“Let them first compare the state’s records with others. We have a proven strategy and it is doing well,” he said adding the case fatality rate of the country was 2.67 percent whereas in Kerala it was a mere .39%.

“We don’t want to flaunt our records. But some people are forcing us to do it,” he said. He also rejected the BJP chief’s contention that the state’s testing rate was poor. “Our test positivity record is good,” he said.

The state reported two deaths and 449 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. Out of the 8,322 total cases, 4,263 have recovered and 4,025 are active cases. With two more deaths, the toll went up to 34 in the state. This is the fourth day that the state has been reporting more than 400 cases. Among those infected are 77 ITBP personnel and five health workers, said the CM.

