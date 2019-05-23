Today in New Delhi, India
Big 70% surge in vote share, saffron party wins Himachal Pradesh

The Modi wave, a well-oiled campaign and the non-controversial image of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur ensured an overwhelming victory for the BJP in all 68 assembly segments.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 24, 2019 08:43 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh,Kangra,Shimla
BJP supporters celebrate the party's victory in the general elections on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Himachal Pradesh, retaining all four seats - Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur - by well over 3 lakh votes. Its vote share went up to 70%, up from 42.18% in the 2014 general elections.

The Modi wave, a well-oiled campaign and the non-controversial image of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur ensured an overwhelming victory for the BJP in all 68 assembly segments.

The Congress campaign was not as organised and internal bickering cost it dear. The party replaced state chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu with Kuldeep Singh Rathore three months to the elections. Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister, was not pleased with arch rival Sukh Ram being inducted into the Congress.

“Elections are a referendum on the policies and programmes of any government... These elections are proof the country wants a vibrant and strong leadership that will take it on the path of progress and prosperity,” said CM Thakur.

Virbhadra attributed the loss to the late start of campaigning and confusion over candidates.

State food and civil supplies minister Kishan Kapoor, 68, won Kangra by 4.77 lakh votes, defeating Pawan Kajal of the Congress.

Anurag Thakur, 44, a three-time Lok Sabha member, won Hamirpur by 3.87 lakh votes, defeating Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress.

In Mandi, BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma defeated Sukh Ram’s grandson Aashray Sharma. Shimla saw a battle between two former defence personnel. The BJP’s Suresh Kashyap defeated Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress by over 3.27 lakh votes.

First Published: May 23, 2019 23:42 IST

