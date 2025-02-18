Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar: Assailants open fire on cops in busy Patna locality, four detained

PTI |
Feb 18, 2025 07:49 PM IST

Four of the attackers were caught while a search is underway to trace a few others who managed to flee, Senior Superintendent of Police, Avakash Kumar, said.

A police party was fired upon by assailants hiding inside a building in a crowded locality of Patna on Tuesday, though nobody was injured in the incident, a senior official said.

The incident took place in the Ram Lakhan Path area of the city(Representational Image)
The incident took place in the Ram Lakhan Path area of the city(Representational Image)

Four of the attackers were caught while a search is underway to trace a few others who managed to flee, Senior Superintendent of Police, Avakash Kumar, said.

Also Read | Technical glitch halts salaries of teachers, employees of universities in Bihar

"The incident took place in the Ram Lakhan Path area of the city. A police party had come to the house of Dharmendra Kumar who had complained to Ramakrishna Nagar police station in connection with a property dispute," he said.

"Although not a single shot was fired by us, at least four rounds were fired by the other side. Additional force, including personnel of the STF, was deployed after we received information that gunshots were being fired. We needed to exercise extreme caution as it was a densely populated area," the SSP told reporters.

Also Read | Bihar: Internet services suspended in Jamui over communal tensions

Kumar said the identity of those who have been detained will be known after interrogation.

“More details will be shared after investigation,” he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On