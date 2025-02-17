Bihar: Internet services suspended in Jamui over communal tensions

Internet services have been suspended in Bihar’s Jamui district from Monday for 72 hours after tensions between two communities escalated on Sunday evening triggering violence and law-and-order situation, the police said. Heavy Police deployment in the area where communal clashes broke out in Jamui. (Photo from X)

As a precautionary measure, the state government asked the district administration to impose the ban under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 till 4am on February 20. Services such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, WeChat, Google, Skype, Snapchat, Telegram, YouTube as well as other social networking sites will remain affected for the next three days.

According to the notification issue by the additional chief secretary to the government, “As per available inputs and as reported by the DM and SP of Jamui, some anti-social element in Jamui may use internet medium to transit objectionable content in order to spread rumour and disaffection amongst public at large with a view to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquillity.”

“We took the decision due to incidents of violence. Rumours are being spread through internet-based applications and services. Various social media platforms, YouTube channels and so-called news portals are spreading rumours,” Munger range DIG Rakesh Kumar said.

The DIG told HT that the administration lodged two separate FIRs based on the statements of both the communities. Eight people have been arrested so far, while the DM and SP have visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Additional forces with magistrates have been deployed at separate places, including Jhajha police station and Jamui town.

Police said that the incident took place at Baliadih village in Jhajha when anti-social elements allegedly attacked a procession, led by the ABVP and Hindu Swabhimaan Sangthan, with sticks and rods, and pelted stones when some worshippers were returning from a Hanuman temple.

More than six people were injured while many of their vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were damaged. Those injured were identified as Nitish Kumar Sao, Khusbu Pandey, Pintu Kumar, Madhavlal Kashyap, Suraj Barnwal and others.