Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD aims to win Alipur for third straight polls

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD aims to win Alipur for third straight polls

The Alinagar constituency was formed in 2008, and the first assembly elections here took place in 2010. RJD leader and former Bihar finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui won from here both in 2010 and 2015 but has not been fielded for the ongoing polls.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahagathbandhan chief ministrial candidate Tejshwi Yadav’s election campaign billboard seen in Patna (Photo by Parwaz Khan/ Hindustan Times)
Alinagar is among five assembly constituencies in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, and will go to polls in the second phase of voting on November 3. It falls under the Darbhanga parliamentary constituency.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui has been the sitting MLA from this seat since the first assembly elections here, in 2010. However, the party has not given him a ticket for the ongoing polls.

In 2015, Siddiqui had defeated Mishri Lal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain his seat. This time, the RJD has fielded Binod Mishra as the candidate for the party-led opposition alliance, the Mahagathbandhan. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), meanwhile, has fielded Yadav, who is contesting as a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate.

Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Raj Kumar Jha will also be in the fray from this constituency.

Alinagar will be among 94 assembly constituencies which will vote in the second phase. The first phase of polling took place on October 28, in which 71 constituencies went to polls. Meanwhile, in the third and final phase, 78 constituencies will cast their vote.

Bihar has a total of 243 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place take place on November 10.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA has fielded CM and Janata Dal(United) chief Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial candidate. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is the Mahagathbandhan’s candidate for the state’s top job.

