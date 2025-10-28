'What's the harm in lying?': Chirag Paswan's jibe at Mahagathbandhan ahead of its manifesto announcement

"What's the big deal in making announcements if you know that you are not going to be in power? What is the basis for those announcements? On the one hand, you claim that one of your biggest announcements is that we will provide government jobs to every family. What is the budget of Bihar? It's ₹3 lakh crore. Even if you calculate the bare minimum salary, you'll need at least ₹7-9 lakh crore to provide government jobs to approximately 2.5 crore families. Where will that budget come from?" Paswan told reporters.

As political activities intensify in Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan likely to release its manifesto, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday criticised the move, saying it was not a "big deal" since the opposition would not come to power in the poll-bound state.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief said that Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav knows there's no harm in lying since they won't come to power.

"How will you fulfil all the other announcements you've made? When you're releasing your manifesto, please explain the path forward. How do you plan to increase the state's revenue? The LoP knows that if they don't have to come to power, what's the harm in lying? What's the harm in making big promises?" Paswan said.

Paswan performed Chhath Puja rituals this morning at his Patna residence and said, "Chhathi Maiya has given me so much without asking. May the blessing of Chhathi Maiya be bestowed upon every person, every family in Bihar and the country. Along with the Chhath festival, the great festival of democracy is also underway. Today, as we offer our arghya to the rising sun, this festival is now coming to an end. I believe that while one great festival is coming to an end, the other great festival of democracy will reach its full peak. Starting today, we will begin a vigorous campaign. Whatever the outcome, I believe it will be in our favour, but it will be a positive outcome for the people of Bihar."

This comes a day ahead of Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Bihar.

According to alliance sources who spoke to ANI earlier, the opposition Mahagathbandhan will unveil its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna later today.

Sources said that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also begin their campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections today, after the Chhath Puja festival.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)