Bihar cop sent to judicial custody on rape charges

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 21:02 IST

A police constable, who was arrested on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting a lady constable in a hotel in the state capital, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday.

Saharsa SP Rakesh Kumar has suspended the policeman after he was sent to judicial remand as the policeman is currently posted at Saharsa.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the woman’s husband who is also a constable told the police that he was informed around 12 am on Monday that the accused, identified as Rajiv Kumar, lured his wife on some pretext and took her to a hotel to rape her, he said.

Additional SHO Yogendra Ravidas said that on the basis of the statement, the police raided the hotel and both were found there. “The police arrested Rajiv and sent him to jail,” he added.

However, the lady constable on Wednesday appeared before the court of ACJM -3 and gave her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC where she denied the allegations made by her husband against the accused. “Nothing happened with me at the hotel,” she said in her statement.

She also refused to undergo any medical examination.